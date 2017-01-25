McLennan’s Mitchell named NJCAA Division I Player of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan’s Mitchell named NJCAA Division I Player of the Week

By John Elizondo, Sports
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan Highlassies’ guard Velma Mitchell is racking up the awards following last week’s remarkable performances in the Highlassies’ conference victories over Weatherford College and Hill College. Today, Mitchell received the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week accolade to go along with the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor announced yesterday. The 5-8 freshman from Rockdale scored a season-high 36 points against Hill including seven 3-pointers. She scored 58 points for the week and had seven steals and five assists in the two games. She was 17-26 from the field, 12-16 from 3-point range and 12-14 from the free throw line.
 
The Highlassies have an overall record of 9-9 and are in a four-way tie for second place in the conference standings with a 2-1 record. They host Cisco at 5:30 p.m. today.

