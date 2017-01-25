Baylor Softball Announces 2017 TV Dates

Baylor softball will have 15 home games televised on the FOX Sports family of networks, announced Wednesday by the program.

The 15-game broadcast schedule features six nonconference games, including doubleheaders with McNeese State (Feb. 22) and Houston (April 18).

Nine of the team’s 10 home conference games will be televised, with the full weekend series versus Iowa State (April 7-9) and Oklahoma State (April 28-30) picked up. The Friday and Saturday contests with Texas Tech (March 31 and April 1) were selected, along with the May 5 game with Texas.

Besides the April 1 game with Texas Tech (FOX College Sports), the remaining 14 televised games will air on either FOX Sports Southwest or FOX Sports Plus.

Baylor Softball 2017 TV Dates

Feb. 22 vs. McNeese State at 4:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest

Feb. 22 vs. McNeese State at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest

March 14 vs. UTSA at 6:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus

March 29 vs. Abilene Christian at 6:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus

March 31 vs. Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus

April 1 vs. Texas Tech at 1:05 p.m. on FOX College Sports

April 7 vs. Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus

April 8 vs. Iowa State at 12:05 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest

April 9 vs. Iowa State at 12:05 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus

April 18 vs. Houston at 4:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest

April 18 vs. Houston at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus

April 29 vs. Oklahoma State at 2:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest

April 30 vs. Oklahoma State at 12:05 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus

May 5 vs. Texas at 6:05 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest