Man arrested and charged with possession of child pornography

A man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Child Exploitation Unit arrested James Brian Gorley, 33, on five counts of possession of child pornography.

CEU began investigating Gorley after several tips came in indicating that Gorley had uploaded child pornography to social networking sites.

After searching his home, several images of child pornography turned up on his cell phone.

If convicted, Gorley could face up to ten years in prison.

