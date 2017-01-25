Men charged with aggravated robbery in College Station - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Men charged with aggravated robbery in College Station

(Source: College Station Police Department) (Source: College Station Police Department)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Two men are in jail after a report of an aggravated robbery in College Station. 

According to College Station Police, the robbery occured around 3:20 a.m. on the 200 block of Meir Lane. 

Five separate victims told police that they were robbed at gunpoint by two known suspects. The robbery suspects were identified as Frank Chargualaf, 20, and Carlos Garcia, 19. 

According to the victims, Chargualaf and Garcia attending a gathering where one of the victims was. The victim said everyone was having a good time when Chargualaf pulled a handgun on them and demanded their wallets and phones. Garcia picked up a shotgun belonging to a resident. After taking cell phones, the two suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. 

The suspects were found on the 2200 block of Howell Avenue in Bryan. 

Chargualaf and Garcia were charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

The two men are being held at College Station Police Department Holding Facility waiting transport to the Brazos County Jail. 

