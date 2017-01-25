Man arrested after sexual predator investigation - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested after sexual predator investigation

(Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A man was apprehended after investigators conducted an online investigation that targeted sexual predators. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested Shane Edward Pagel, 34, on the 1100 block of East Main St. in Hamilton. 

Pagel was charged with the second degree felony of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police trying to find driver in hit and run crash

    Police trying to find driver in hit and run crash

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-04-21 14:12:08 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night. 

    More >>

    One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night. 

    More >>

  • Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:10:09 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:10:09 GMT
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>

  • N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:08:45 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:08:45 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly