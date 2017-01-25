Police looking for man who robbed 7-Eleven

Killeen police said they are looking for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven on 1814 W S Young Dr. early Tuesday morning.

Police said that a man entered the store and started a disturbance with the clerk. The man then displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then ran away.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this robbery or if you can identify the suspect in the surveillance video, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is anonymous and confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect, you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.