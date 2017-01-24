TxDOT proposes project to expand US 190

The Texas Department of Transportation held an open house Tuesday evening at the Harker Heights Library to discuss a proposed project that would expand US 190 and the areas it would affect.

The project would widen US 190 from four to six lanes by adding a third lane within existing medians. TxDOT says that purchasing more property to expand would not be needed and that the project would be conducted in different phases.

Member of the public came in from 5 - 7 p.m. and expressed any concerns they had about the project and discussed the proposed plans with engineers. There were also schematics available for review and a place for attendees to submit their comments.

Ken Roberts of TxDOT says this open house will help them educate the public but it may also help them discover some things they might have overlooked in their plans.

"We have plans that have already been created, but there's always the possibility of being able to add to or detract from [them] based on what the public provides us," Roberts said.

Roberts also says the project would most likely start this fall if they move forward with it. If you would like more information on the 190 Expansion Project or if you have any questions you can click here for more information.

