Top 25 Road Contest Awaits No. 2/2 Baylor Lady Bears Wednesday

SECOND-STRAIGHT TOP 25 MATCHUP…

The No. 2/2 Baylor Lady Bears (19-1, 8-0) hit the road for their second consecutive Top 25 matchup at No. 25/rv Kansas State (15-5, 5-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. (CT) inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. The Lady Bears are on a 17-game win streak, which is the second longest nationally behind Connecticut (93), and can clinch a 17th consecutive 20-win season with a victory.

THE SERIES…

• Baylor leads Kansas State, 28-8, in the all-time series, with an 8-4 record on the road.

• Overall in the series under head coach Kim Mulkey, the Lady Bears possess the edge, 26-4.

• Baylor is on a 24-game win streak against Kansas State and has not lost to the Wildcats since Jan. 27, 2004, 85-65, in Manhattan, Kan.