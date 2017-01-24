Highlassies’ Mitchell claims Player of the Week honor

McLennan Highlassies’ guard Velma Mitchell grabbed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor for Jan. 15-21 after her stellar performances in the Highlassies’ wins over Weatherford College and Hill College. The 5-8 freshman from Rockdale scored a season-high 36 points against Hill including seven 3-pointers. She scored 58 points for the week and had seven steals and five assists in the two games. She was 17-26 from the field, 12-16 from 3-point range and 12-14 from the free throw line.



The Highlassies have an overall record of 9-9 and are in a four-way tie for second place in the conference standings with a 2-1 record. They host Cisco at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

