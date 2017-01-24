Lady Bear's Nina Davis on Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List

Baylor women’s basketball senior Nina Davis is one of 28 players in consideration for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Tuesday afternoon. The honor recognizes the women’s basketball National Player of the Year.

A two-time USBWA All-American, Davis makes her first appearance on the award’s midseason watch list. Brittney Griner is the lone player in Lady Bears’ history to receive the prestigious award, as she swept national player of the year honors in 2012 and 2013.

Davis, who has been a consensus All-American in each of the last two seasons for the Lady Bears, was named 2017 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and a 2017 Associated Press Preseason All-American. In addition to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, she is also in consideration for the 2017 Wade Trophy, 2017 Naismith Trophy and 2017 Wooden Award.

The Memphis, Tenn., native is ranked among Baylor’s Top 10 in nine different career statistical categories, including No. 2 in field goal percentage (57.6) and free throw attempts (730), No. 3 in starts (127), No. 4 in free throws made (507), No. 5 in scoring (2,194) and field goals made (842), No. 7 in rebounds (958) and field goal attempts (1,462) and No. 9 in double-doubles (28).

Davis is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Bears this season. She is shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 76.6 percent from the free throw line, averaging 21.0 minutes per contest.

Balloting for the USBWA’s Women’s All-America Team and the association’s individual awards will take place in March. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, National Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards will be presented at a news conference in conjunction with the Women’s Final Four in Dallas.