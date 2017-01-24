McLennan Highlanders continue climb in NJCAA poll

The undefeated McLennan Community College men’s basketball team jumped up another two spots this week to No. 6 in the NJCAA Division I Poll. The Highlanders are riding a perfect 21-0 overall record and are 2-0 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.



South Plains (Texas), a Region V foe for the Highlanders with an overall record of 18-0, continues to sit at No. 1, followed by Hutchinson (Kansas) in second and Georgia Highlands in third. San Jacinto (Texas) and Mineral Area (MO) both moved up a spot this week to round out the top five.



Tyler (10th) from Region XIV, Odessa (17th) from Region V and Trinity Valley (23rd) are the only other Texas schools in the poll.



McLennan continues conference play Saturday at Collin. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

