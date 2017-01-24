Bryan police looking for suspect in stolen credit card case - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bryan police looking for suspect in stolen credit card case

(Source: Bryan Police Department) (Source: Bryan Police Department)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department is looking for a suspect in a stolen credit card case.

The credit card was used at Space Liquor on Harvey Mitchell on Nov. 30.

If you recognize this person of interest please contact Detective Matt Miller at 979-209-5326 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.  Refer to case #16-1200648

