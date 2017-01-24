Firefighters put out fire that burned 45 acres

A Falls County Fire Official said that a fire is out after it spread quickly due to winds between Rosebud and Reagan on FM 413 and FM 2027.

The fire was a controlled burn that got out of control.

Fire departments from Falls County were on scene, as well as volunteer fire departments from Rosebud, Lott and Reagan.

EMS was also on scene.

No structures were burned in the fire due to the work from the firefighters on scene. The official said about 45 acres were burned in the fire.

The fire happened around noon.

