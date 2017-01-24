CTX non-profit gearing up to continue revitalization project

NeighborWorks Waco has built and sold four brand new houses that are aimed at helping low income people become home owners, and the non-profit is now getting ready to build more houses.

The non-profit is building the houses in the subdivision they created called Legacy Square, which is in the 500 blocks of Turner and Hood Streets. NeighborWorks bought empty lots owned by the city of Waco in order to build the subdivision

"We're getting ready to start our next set of three to four houses," said Karen Sauced, NeighborWork's chief financial officer. "We have been approved for some federal funding to start the next phase of affordable units in this neighborhood, [so now] we're simply waiting for the contracts to be executed for that funding."

Saucedo said home ownership statistics in east Waco, plays a big part in why they plan to continue to build in the area.

"We found that home ownership in east Waco, and Waco in a whole, is below the national average in home ownership rates, and yet we're actually above average in poverty," the CFO said. "Home ownership is an avenue for a family to overcome those poverty rates and to overcome those low incomes."

They hope to officially break ground for the new houses by the end of February.

