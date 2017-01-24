CTX sheriff's office warns residents of phone scam

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

People in the area have been receiving calls where the person on the phone says they are with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the person then identifies himself as Deputy James Marshall, and then he tells the victims they missed a summons for court.

The caller then tells the victim they have to send $2,000 using Green Dot cash card to clear the matter.

Police warn residents that the calls sound convincing, and the caller has fake names and bogus identification badge numbers. They also know a lot about the individuals they are targeting.

The sheriff’s office said no law enforcement agency will ever call to demand immediate payment, demand that you pay debts without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed, require you to use a specific payment method for your debts, such as with a prepaid debit card, or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

