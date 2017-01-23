Belton ISD Board Hires Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

The Belton ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously tonight to hire Michael Morgan as the district’s next athletic director and Samuel Skidmore as Belton High School’s next head football coach.

“Our athletics program serves nearly 2,000 middle and high school students,” board president Randy Pittenger said. “I’m confident that Mike and Sam are the right people to take on these roles. Mike has spent a decade building relationships in our community and will take care of our student athletes in every sport. Sam has been a solid presence in our football program for the past three years and is prepared to lead the team forward.”

Morgan is currently an assistant athletic director and academic coordinator. He also coaches the Tigers’ inside receivers and special teams, junior varsity “Red” team, and boys track. Morgan has been with Belton ISD since 2007.

“I want to thank the board for the opportunity to serve as Belton ISD’s athletic director,” Morgan said. “I love this community and this program. Our community truly supports our kids, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for our student athletes.”

Skidmore joined Belton’s coaching staff in 2014. He has served as an assistant athletic director, the team’s offensive coordinator, and their strength and conditioning coach.

“Over the past three years, we’ve put in place systems that are working to develop our athletes and their talents,” Skidmore said. “I appreciate that the board has given me the opportunity to continue building on that foundation. The boys in this program play with heart and dedication. I know that they will make this community proud.”