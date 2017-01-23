Davis Selected Big 12 Player of the Week

Senior Nina Davis earned her first Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season and the eighth of her career, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

The 5-11 forward paced the Lady Bears in scoring on the week, averaging 16.0 points per game, and was second on the boards, pulling down an average of 6.5 per contest. Davis shot an efficient 63.2 percent from the floor and 88.9 percent from the free throw line in the two-game stretch.

Against Iowa State, Davis led the way for Baylor offensively with 17 points in 27 minutes on the court. The two-time consensus All-American netted 7-of-8 field goal and 3-of-3 free throw attempts in the victory. She also compiled four rebounds, three assists and one block

Davis scored in double-figures for the second time in as many games with 15 points in Baylor’s sixth ranked win of the season against No. 24/23 West Virginia. She pulled down a season-high nine rebounds, just short of her 29th career double-double, distributed three assists, registered three steals and blocked one shot in 34 minutes played. Davis was 5-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the contest.

Davis has been recognized as the 2017 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and an Associated Press Preseason All-American. She is also in consideration for the 2017 Wade Trophy, 2017 Naismith Trophy and 2017 Wooden Award.

The Memphis, Tenn., native has been a mainstay in the Lady Bears’ lineup since her freshman season. Davis is the sixth player in Baylor women’s basketball history to net more than 2,000 career points and has continued to add to her total.

Through 20 games this season, Davis is ranked among the program’s Top 10 in nine career categories, including No. 2 in field goal percentage (57.6) and free throw attempts (730), No. 3 in starts (127), No. 4 in free throws made (507), No. 5 in scoring (2,194) and field goals made (842), No. 7 in rebounds (958) and field goal attempts (1,462) and No. 9 in double-doubles (28).

Davis and the Lady Bears are back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) and the contest will be shown live on ESPN3.