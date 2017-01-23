McLennan Softball snags Top-5 ranking in preseason poll

The McLennan Highlassies will open their 2017 season ranked fifth in the nation according to the NJCAA Division I Poll released today by the NJCAA National Office.
Central Florida is ranked first, followed by Butler (Kansas) in second, Florida Southwestern State in third and Yavapai in fourth.
San Jacinto (ninth) and Galveston (12th), both from Region XIV, and Howard (17th) from Region V West are the only other Texas schools ranked. Blinn is receiving votes.
The first regular season poll will be released March 7.
The Highlassies begin the season Friday traveling to Snyder to face Western Texas in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
