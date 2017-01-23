Copperas Cove Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

Copperas Cove Police are looking for a suspect in an aggravated robbery case that happened Saturday.

Police said a suspect entered the 7-Eleven on 2124 E. Business Hwy 190 and showed a handgun to the clerk, demanding money.

The suspect left the convenience store with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. There is up to a $1,000 cash reward for tips or clues.

