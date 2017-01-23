Police: Teen hits crossing guard with pickup in front of high school

College Station Police Department said a teen driving a pickup struck a crossing guard in front of A&M Consolidated High School.

They said the initial investigation showed that the 16-year-old was traveling south on Nueces St., and the 58-year-old crossing guard stepped into the street with a stop sign in an attempt to stop traffic.

The pickup did not stop, and the crossing guard was transported to the College Station Medical Center and is currently being treated.

Police said his injuries do not seem life-threatening at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

