Benefit aids families struggling after tornado damage

Six musicians banded together to host a benefit for families who are struggling after a tornado ripped through Whitney.

Jon Austin, Chris Perez, Randall Clowdus, Justin Bravo, Martin Parks, and Michael Saldana all performed at the benefit, which was held at the End Zone Sports Bar in downtown Whitney.. The group of musicians who played the event put together the fundraiser in two days.

Bar-b-Que plates were sold, and all of the food was donated by the owners of the End Zone Sports Bar, Jen and Claude Woodard.

Austin, who is a Whitney native, said the fundraiser was all about helping the community heal.

"With the musician community here in Texas -- we're quick, and ready, and willing, and able to go give our gifts and help any way we can," Austin said. "People need help, people need someone to encourage them -- they need good music and they need positive words to heal them to help them," he added.

Jared Watson currently lives in Whitney, and said his house was damaged during the tornado. He said seeing people come together for the fundraiser meant a lot to him.

"These guys rock, man... it helps out a lot," Watson said. "It is nice to see people help out. With that being said, Central Texas is the best."

At least $1600 dollars was raised during the fundraiser.

Organizers said their biggest hope is that someone steps up to donate roofing material because a local roofer said he would help fix people's roofs if he has the materials.

The materials can be dropped off at the End Zone Sports Bar, which is located at 101 E Washington Avenue in Whitney.

