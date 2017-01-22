Community comes together for church service after tornado

It's been about a week since a tornado touched down in Whitney and damaged property all over the city-- but today -- some people in the community came together for worship.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Open Range Cowboy Church for church service, even though the church suffered a lot of damage during the tornado that came through Whitney on Jan. 15.

“We’ve been through a lot of storms in the past and avoided any damage, but this time we did take a hit” said Terry Mason, church elder.

The tornado tore off part of the roof, busted out windows, and broke down doors, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the Cowboy Church. But after the storm, members got together to try to pick up the pieces.

"Just in a matter of a few minutes, we probably had 50 or 60 people here securing the building,” said Mason. "We secured the doors, the windows that were blown out, [and] we took own all the loose meal that was blown away."

Mason said they worked all week to make sure the congregation could meet for church on Sunday.

"[We wanted to] give the people that had had a rough week -- had a rough night that night -- [we wanted to] give them a place to come this morning to be at church."

Associate Pastor Rick Pinner says although the church’s building is damaged, its body is still intact.

"Our building was torn up, [but] the church is our people. It is not this building," Pinner said. "Our building is just a very small part of what we do...this church is a body of Christ in this community," he added.

Pinner says about 600 people showed up to the morning service, although the church is facing $200,000 worth of repairs.

