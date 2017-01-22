Central Texans enter guilty pleas over 2015 theft of dinosaur bones

Four Central Texans have resolved cases after being charged with tampering with and stealing dinosaur bones.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, a counselor and students from McLennan Community College traveled to the Mars Desert Research Station and the burpee dinosaur quarry in Utah in May 2015. The college sends students for geology field trips.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the counselor and students removed fossils and took them back to Texas. The group was also accused of damaging the area.

Philip Bukowski plead guilty to 3rd degree felony theft, Paige Bukowski plead guilty to misdemeanor theft, Travis York plead guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief, and Crystal Webster had plead guilty to misdemeanor theft.

The four plead guilty on Friday, Jan. 20 in abeyance and will pay a restitution of $6,417.84.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.