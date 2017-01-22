Several power outages in CTX

Several customers are without power in the Central Texas area.

The cause of the outage is due to high winds and debris, according to Oncor spokesperson Casey Simpson.

According to Simpson, outages in Bellmead are affecting 1,300 customers, Waco has 1,500 customers without power, and 600 without power in Temple.

The times of restoration vary between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

