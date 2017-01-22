Several power outages in CTX

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Chipotle announced Tuesday that its its payment network system has been hacked. The Denver-based burrito chain is investigating with the help of cyber security firms and law enforcement.More >>
Chipotle announced Tuesday that its its payment network system has been hacked. The Denver-based burrito chain is investigating with the help of cyber security firms and law enforcement.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>