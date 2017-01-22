Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in College Station

College Station police need your help looking for a pair of armed robbers.

Police said a man was walking on Athens Drive around 2:40 a.m. Sunday when a robber walked up to him and put a gun against his head while another man robbed him.

The victim wasn't hurt.

The two armed robbers got away in a car. Police didn't have a good description of them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.