Three separate burglaries occur near Baylor campus

Three burglaries occurred early Saturday at a complex near Baylor University.

According to Baylor University Police, the three burglaries occurred at the Domain Apartments located at 2825 S. University Parks Drive.

Baylor PD said that Waco PD had been called on burglaries at 4:24 a.m., 5:04 a.m. and 9:10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.