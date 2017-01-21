Three separate burglaries occur near Baylor campus - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three separate burglaries occur near Baylor campus

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Three burglaries occurred early Saturday at a complex near Baylor University. 

According to Baylor University Police, the three burglaries occurred at the Domain Apartments located at 2825 S. University Parks Drive. 

Baylor PD said that Waco PD had been called on burglaries at 4:24 a.m., 5:04 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

