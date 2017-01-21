Zoo to open nursery windows for new baby orangutan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Zoo to open nursery windows for new baby orangutan

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Cameron Park Zoo)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The public will be able to finally see the new addition at Cameron Park Zoo. 

The zoo announced Saturday that it would open the nursery window for the first time on Sunday.

The baby orangutan and mother Mei will be in the nursery and will have many stalls, so she may not be visible the entire time. 

