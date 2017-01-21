Hundreds attend annual wreath retrieval at CTX State Veterans Cemetery

Hundreds of people came out to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning for the annual wreath retrieval.

Six thousand wreaths were laid at each gravesite during a ceremony in November 2016.

They were supposed to be retrieved last weekend, but there was bad weather.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up in support of our veterans and worked in groups to put the wreaths away.

For some veterans, seeing Saturday's large crowd was bittersweet.

"It makes me feel incredible. I couldn't move a little bit. I was starstruck, if you might say, with tears flowing because I have so many good friends that's laid to rest here, service members, the comrades that I served with," U.S. Army veteran Louis Matthew Gardner.

The wreaths will be stored away until they're laid out again later this year.

