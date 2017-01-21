Diesel spill leak after semi-truck loses control - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Diesel spill leak after semi-truck loses control

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Texas DPS) (Source: Texas DPS)
MART, TX (KXXV) -

A semi-truck lost control Saturday morning on wet roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The incident happened at 6:10 a.m. on SH 6 and SH 164 near Mart. 

The truck damaged the diesel tank, which leaked. SH 6 was affected for four hours. 

Mart Fire Department and Riesel Fire Department assisted in the clean up. 

