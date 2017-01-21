Diesel spill leak after semi-truck loses control

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will issue new sanctions against Syria as early as Monday as part of its ongoing crackdown on the Syrian government and those who support it.
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District warns the public to beware of mosquito-borne illnesses as mosquito season is back.
