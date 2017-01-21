Diesel spill leak after semi-truck loses control

A semi-truck lost control Saturday morning on wet roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened at 6:10 a.m. on SH 6 and SH 164 near Mart.

The truck damaged the diesel tank, which leaked. SH 6 was affected for four hours.

Mart Fire Department and Riesel Fire Department assisted in the clean up.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.