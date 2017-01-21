DPS: Wrong-way wreck claims one life, victim identified

A fatal wreck has shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 near exit 279 in Salado Saturday morning, according to DPS.

The wreck happened at 4:56 a.m.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. D.L. Wilson said a man in a Chevy Impala was driving south on the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler.

The Impala was driving in the center lane near mile marker 280 just south of Grainger Road.

The 27-year-old driver of the Impala, identified as Enrique Javier Salazar, 27, died instantly, Wilson said.

Wilson said the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. He's expected to be okay and was identified as Warren Soils, 32, of Arkansas.

The road was reopened at 11 a.m.

