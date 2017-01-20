Stolen LEGO's returned to Australian family

An Australian family had 70 pounds of LEGO'S stolen and, with the help of News Channel 25, those LEGO'S have been returned.

Louise Watkins moved from Australia last October and traveled with two suitcases filled with family pictures and her children's favorite toys. Watkins said that when the suitcases were stolen she thought she would never see them again.

"To be honest with you I thought they were long gone," Watkins said. "I thought I would never see them again."

After the story aired, people of the community started to share it, and that's when the person who found the suitcases called the station, so that it could be returned to its rightful owner.

Watkins said when she told her kids that their stuff had been returned their voices were filled with joy.

"I can't believe that getting the word out there all it took was for one person to share the story that got the bags back to my kids and I'm just so grateful," she said.



Watkins offered a reward but the person refused to take it. She also said that a few items were missing from the suitcase but they could be replaced.

The most important thing is that her children will be able to play with their toys when they arrive to the United States at the end of next month.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.