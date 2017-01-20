Waco groups protest inauguration

More than 200 people showed up to a protest and unity rally at Heritage Square Friday evening.

The event was organized by Interwaco, Stonewall Democrats, Waco Friends of Peace and Waco Poet's Society.

Rebecca Farrar, a Baylor Senior, was initially going to go to Washington, D.C. but wanted to stay in Waco with her community.

"Your senator and your congressman, especially if they don't agree with your values, are never going to want to change until you speak out."

While, Farrar knows some people disagree with the protest she believes it's an important part of any social change.

"Every progress has been made in history has been made because someone risked their life and their reputation and the rejection of society to make that change," she said.

Carmen Saenz of Interwaco, said the night was about creating a sense of support.

"One of the reasons for doing this is letting people know that they are not alone."

Organizers expressed concern that the Trump administration won't address issues like climate change, racism, LGBTQ and women's rights.

In fact, Saenz pointed out sections on issues like global warming and LGBT rights had already been removed from the White House website.

"The people that the Trump administration is demonizing and taking benefits away, we're all going to stand united and have each others backs."

In between speeches and poetry there were musical performances and calls to action. While the crowd remained calm, there was a single protester. Eric Richardson of Waco, came to show his support for Trump.

"They're a bunch of crybabies. If we dealt with Obama for eight years, they can deal with Trump," Richardson said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.