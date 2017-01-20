Two arrested in drug raid

A woman and man are in jail after officers executed a narcotics search in Hewitt.

Hewitt Police Department said the search took place on the 300 block of W. Johnson St.

Officers had received information about narcotics activity taking place at the residence.

A search warrant was obtained and officers made contact with individuals who live in the residence.

Police recovered 1.9 pounds of marijuana, 737.6 grams of THC/Cannabis infused edibles, tablets of Ecstasy, prescription medication, four handguns, and approximately $2,000.

Officers arrested Angela Jackson, 35, with possession of marijuana, a third degree felony. They also arrested on William Hayes, 18, for warrants out of Waco Police Department.

