Recommendations are in for Belton ISD's next athletic director and head football coach

A recommendation has been made for Belton ISD's next athletic director and head football coach.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced that she is recommending Michael Morgan as the next athletic director and Samuel Skidmore as the next head football coach for Belton High School.

Morgan currently serves as assistant athletic director and Skidmore is the football team's offensive coordinator.

"I am excited to recommend Mike and Sam to the board Monday night," said Kincannon. "During their time with our program, they have demonstrated that they know how to build a winning program and how to prepare student athletes for life after graduation. I am confident that Mike and Sam are the right people to continue our success."

Morgan came to to Belton ISD in 2007 and serves as the head coach for the junior varsity "Red" team and boys' track.

Skidmore came to Belton ISD in 2014. He has served as assistant athletic director, the team's offensive coordinator, and a strength and conditioning coach. Before coming to Belton, Skidmore was an offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Cleburne High School.

The school board will look at the recommendations at the meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. If approved, Morgan and Skidmore will begin their new positions on Mar. 1.

