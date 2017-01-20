Police department offers safe location for internet transactions - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police department offers safe location for internet transactions

COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

Another local police department is offering a safe place for internet transactions to be done. 

The Copperas Cove Police Department is offering its lobby and front parking lot as a safe internet exchange zone for people to conduct transactions made online. 

Police say that the implementation of internet safe exchange zones help reduce the potential dangers to buyers and sellers by offering a safe location to do so. 

