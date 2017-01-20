CTX gourmet bakery owner wins on Food Network's Cake Wars

Central Texan, Lilian Halabi, won big on Cake Wars Monday evening - $10,000 to be exact.

Halabi will use the money to help with her store's expansion into Temple.

What started off as a hobby making cakes at home for family and friends, quickly turned into a local sensation known as Lily’s Cakes.

Lilian Halabi said she wanted people in the community to come to Lily's Cakes to fulfill their sweet tooth.

"The love and the encouragement and the support I've seen, it's humbling," Halabi said.

Lily said her cake shop has been in business for around four years, specializing in uniquely designed cakes for any occasion. Since the grand opening she has been able to share her creative cake designs with people all over the world.

"I believe you eat with your eyes first so if something looks appetizing your going to be like hey let me try it," Halabi said.

Although the cakes look pretty Lilly said what sets her cake shop apart from others is that her establishment makes all of their ingredients from scratch.

"Everything is made daily we make it fresh our cream we make it here," Halabi said.

Now Lilly's Cakes in Harker Heights is an official winner on the popular Food Network show Cake Wars. The monopoly themed cake took four hours to complete, and Halabi said she will always remember the pressure she was under while creating it.

"It was such a great experience that any baker any cake decorator would like to be exposed to," Halabi said.

The show aired Monday January 23, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on Food Network.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.