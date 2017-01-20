CTX SWAT officer calms toddler during drug bust

Waco Police posted a photo on Facebook of a SWAT officer letting a child try on SWAT gear during a drug bust.

Waco’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized meth, marijuana, scales, baggies and glassware at the scene. After the suspects were arrested, the officer started letting the toddler try on the gear.

“Love the fact that our officers can go from being a criminals worst nightmare to a toddlers best friend in nothing flat,” Sgt. Swanton with the Waco Police Department said in a Facebook post.

