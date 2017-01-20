Temple woman arrested for arson after vacant house fire

A Temple woman was arrested for arson Thursday, after being accused of setting a house on fire.

Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said Lucia Aguilar, 33, was charged with arson, a second-degree felony, in connection to a Dec. 26, 2016, vacant house fire.

The fire happened at a home on South 9th Street.

"After a thorough investigation conducted by the Fire Marshal's Office, Aguilar was identified as the primary suspect," Pechal said.

The fire left the home with heavy damage.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Judge Ted Duffield issued an arrest warrant on Thursday. It was served while Aguilar was in the Bell County Jail for an unrelated charge.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

