Texas A&M Women's Basketball Falls In Overtime At Missouri, 78-7 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Falls In Overtime At Missouri, 78-76

SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball2 SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball2
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Sophie Cunningham made a layup with 3.5 seconds to play to send the game to overtime where Missouri would defeat No. 25 Texas A&M 78-76 in a women’s basketball game at Mizzou Arena on Thursday.

The Tigers (13-7, 3-3 SEC) dashed out to a 15-4 lead in the first eight minutes of the game and led 30-22 at halftime.

The Aggies (14-5, 4-2 SEC) rallied back from the 11 point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run early in the period, but with the Aggies up two late, Cunningham would send the game to overtime.

Missouri would never trail in overtime, outscoring the Aggies 22-20 in the extra frame.

Four Aggies scored in double figures, led by Curtyce Knox with 25. Khaalia Hillsman added 19, Danni Williams had 13 and Taylor Cooper chipped in 11.

Hillsman led the Aggies with 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 22 to host LSU at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M is 14-5 overall and 4-2 in SEC play. Missouri is 13-7 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

The Aggies rallied back from an 11-point deficit to force overtime.

The Aggies are 1-1 in overtime games this season.

This is the second straight matchup between the schools to go to overtime.

Khaalia Hillsman had her ninth double-double of the season and the 11th of her career. She ranks fifth at Texas A&M in career double-doubles

She has scored in double figures in all 19 games this season

Curtyce Knox scored 20+ points for the second time this season and in her career

She scored in double figures for the eighth time this season and fifth time in six SEC games

Taylor Cooper scored in double figures for the third time this season and the fourth time in her Texas A&M career.

Danni Williams scored in double figures for the ninth straight game and 18th time in 19 games this season.

Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair is 323-134 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 731-297 in his Hall of Fame career. He is eighth among active coaches and 14th all-time in career wins.

  • Highlassies sweep Cisco on the road

    Highlassies sweep Cisco on the road

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:30:51 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies picked up two 6-0 shut-out wins over the Cisco Lady Wranglers this afternoon in Cisco. Lizzie Donaldson picked up the win for the Highlassies in the circle for game one and Kyleigh Homesley got the save. McLennan jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the top of the first as Theresa Gonzales reached first safely and moved to second on an error, advanced to third on a single by Serena Saldivar and scored on a bunt by Elizabeth Svienty. Theresa Gonza...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies picked up two 6-0 shut-out wins over the Cisco Lady Wranglers this afternoon in Cisco. Lizzie Donaldson picked up the win for the Highlassies in the circle for game one and Kyleigh Homesley got the save. McLennan jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the top of the first as Theresa Gonzales reached first safely and moved to second on an error, advanced to third on a single by Serena Saldivar and scored on a bunt by Elizabeth Svienty. Theresa Gonza...More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Routs No. 6 TCU 16-5 to Even Series

    Baylor Baseball Routs No. 6 TCU 16-5 to Even Series

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:29:44 GMT
    Baylor baseball posted an impressive 16-5 win over No. 6 TCU on Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium to even the series. The Bears (24-15, 6-8) used 19 hits to score 16 runs and leave the Horned Frogs (29-8, 10-4) unable to respond. Unlike Friday night, Baylor took advantage of early scoring chances with a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the first inning by Matt Menard. Then in the second, Davis Wendzel led off with a home run and Richard Cunningham, Shea Langeliers and Menard each...More >>
    Baylor baseball posted an impressive 16-5 win over No. 6 TCU on Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium to even the series. The Bears (24-15, 6-8) used 19 hits to score 16 runs and leave the Horned Frogs (29-8, 10-4) unable to respond. Unlike Friday night, Baylor took advantage of early scoring chances with a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the first inning by Matt Menard. Then in the second, Davis Wendzel led off with a home run and Richard Cunningham, Shea Langeliers and Menard each...More >>

  • UMHB men's tennis beats McMurry

    UMHB men's tennis beats McMurry

    Saturday, April 22 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-22 23:49:09 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's tennis team swept through doubles and kept the momentum rolling through singles in an 8-1 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Belton. The Cru improves to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The War Hawks drop to 6-14 overall and 3-3 in the ASC with the loss. The match closes out the regular season for the UMHB men. The Cru will now advance to the ASC Championship Tournament as the #2 seed from the ...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's tennis team swept through doubles and kept the momentum rolling through singles in an 8-1 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Belton. The Cru improves to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The War Hawks drop to 6-14 overall and 3-3 in the ASC with the loss. The match closes out the regular season for the UMHB men. The Cru will now advance to the ASC Championship Tournament as the #2 seed from the ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly