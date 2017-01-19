UMHB men's basketball falls to Howard Payne - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB men's basketball falls to Howard Payne

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team dominated the early going, but after falling behind, a late Cru comeback fell just short UMHB fell to Howard Payne 75-70 Thursday night in Brownwood. The loss drops the Cru to 11-6 overall and 4-4 in American Southwest Conference play on the season. The Yellow Jackets improve to 11-6 overall and 7-2 in the ASC with the victory.

UMHB scored the first four points of the game and 21 of the first 25 to open up a 17-point lead just 8:01 into the game. Howard Payne started to chip away and closed the game to 31-30 at halftime as the Cru managed just four points in the final 9:25 of the half. Howard Payne took its first lead of the game at 39-37 with 16:01 remaining in the game and used an 11-3 run to take the lead out to eight points. UMHB would close to within one point on three occasions later in the half, but the Yellow Jackets had an answer each time. HPU led 72-65 with 23 seconds to go, but UMHB’s Braden Hammond hit a jumper and Aubrie King buried a three-pointer after a Howard Payne free throw to cut the lead to 73-70 with 10 seconds remaining. Khyce Randall hit two free throws at the other end to make it a five-point game three seconds later and the Cru would not be able to close the gap.

HPU outscored UMHB 34-24 in the paint, while the Cru held a 16-4 edge in second-chance points. The Yellow Jackets shot 40 percent from the field with UMHB hitting 33 percent. Howard Payne out rebounded the Cru 48-43 and went 23-34 from the free throw line compared to UMHB’s 18-24 mark from the stripe.

Demarius Cress topped the Cru with 20 points and Daniel Mills added 15. King scored 14 points and pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds to post a double-double for UMHB.

Randall had a game-high 28 points to lead Howard Payne. Rickey Guillory added 14 points. J Bailey and Donovan Jenkins grabbed 11 rebounds apiece for the Yellow Jackets.

The Cru will close out its four-game road trip with a 3:00 PM tip-off at Sul Ross State University Saturday in Alpine. UMHB will then return home to kick off a five-game home stand. That stretch opens with a 7:30 PM start against Hardin-Simmons University next Thursday at the Mayborn Campus Center.

  • Highlassies sweep Cisco on the road

    Highlassies sweep Cisco on the road

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:30:51 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies picked up two 6-0 shut-out wins over the Cisco Lady Wranglers this afternoon in Cisco. Lizzie Donaldson picked up the win for the Highlassies in the circle for game one and Kyleigh Homesley got the save. McLennan jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the top of the first as Theresa Gonzales reached first safely and moved to second on an error, advanced to third on a single by Serena Saldivar and scored on a bunt by Elizabeth Svienty. Theresa Gonza...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies picked up two 6-0 shut-out wins over the Cisco Lady Wranglers this afternoon in Cisco. Lizzie Donaldson picked up the win for the Highlassies in the circle for game one and Kyleigh Homesley got the save. McLennan jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the top of the first as Theresa Gonzales reached first safely and moved to second on an error, advanced to third on a single by Serena Saldivar and scored on a bunt by Elizabeth Svienty. Theresa Gonza...More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Routs No. 6 TCU 16-5 to Even Series

    Baylor Baseball Routs No. 6 TCU 16-5 to Even Series

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:29:44 GMT
    Baylor baseball posted an impressive 16-5 win over No. 6 TCU on Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium to even the series. The Bears (24-15, 6-8) used 19 hits to score 16 runs and leave the Horned Frogs (29-8, 10-4) unable to respond. Unlike Friday night, Baylor took advantage of early scoring chances with a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the first inning by Matt Menard. Then in the second, Davis Wendzel led off with a home run and Richard Cunningham, Shea Langeliers and Menard each...More >>
    Baylor baseball posted an impressive 16-5 win over No. 6 TCU on Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium to even the series. The Bears (24-15, 6-8) used 19 hits to score 16 runs and leave the Horned Frogs (29-8, 10-4) unable to respond. Unlike Friday night, Baylor took advantage of early scoring chances with a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the first inning by Matt Menard. Then in the second, Davis Wendzel led off with a home run and Richard Cunningham, Shea Langeliers and Menard each...More >>

  • UMHB men's tennis beats McMurry

    UMHB men's tennis beats McMurry

    Saturday, April 22 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-22 23:49:09 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's tennis team swept through doubles and kept the momentum rolling through singles in an 8-1 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Belton. The Cru improves to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The War Hawks drop to 6-14 overall and 3-3 in the ASC with the loss. The match closes out the regular season for the UMHB men. The Cru will now advance to the ASC Championship Tournament as the #2 seed from the ...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's tennis team swept through doubles and kept the momentum rolling through singles in an 8-1 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Belton. The Cru improves to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The War Hawks drop to 6-14 overall and 3-3 in the ASC with the loss. The match closes out the regular season for the UMHB men. The Cru will now advance to the ASC Championship Tournament as the #2 seed from the ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly