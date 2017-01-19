Baylor Track & Field Travels North For Rod McCravy Memorial

For the fourth-straight year, Baylor's track and field teams will compete at the University of Kentucky's Rod McCravy Memorial meet on Friday and Saturday at Nutter Field House in Lexington, Ky.

Along with the Baylor men and women, Kentucky (No. 8 women) will host athletes from Central Florida, Clemson, Harvard, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (No. 14 women), Mississippi (No. 21 women), Penn State (No. 20 men), Purdue (No. 10 women), USC (No. 6 men, No. 4 women) and Texas (No. 7 men, No. 5 women). In total, Baylor has 42 athletes slated to compete with 22 women and 20 men on the first plane trip of the year.

Multi-events will start the days off on both Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. CT. Field events will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday. On Friday the running events will get under way at 5:10 p.m., while on Saturday they will start at 11 a.m.

Last weekend, Baylor's women's team placed second at the Texas A&M Team Invitational, while the men were third. Baylor got a combined six event wins at the two-day meet.

Baylor's women are currently ranked No. 13 in the country.

The Lady Bears have six top-10 marks nationally, including the nation’s No. 1 4x400-meter relay time as the crew of Victoria Powell, Kiana Hawn, Aaliyah Miller and Leticia De Souza notched the sixth-fastest time in school history (3:34.00) at the season opening meet.

Individually, Miller, a freshman, has the country’s sixth-best 800-meter mark (2:06.60), while Lindsey Bradley produced the 10th-fastest 3,000-meter time in the NCAA at 9:37.74. In the field events, Annie Rhodes sits third nationally in the pole vault (14-4 [4.37m]) and Cion Hicks is sixth in the shot put (54-1.25 [16.49m].

Finally, Baylor’s distance medley relay squad of Alison Andrews-Paul, Kaitlynn Lindsey, Maggie Montoya and Bradley boast the nation’s third-fastest time at 11:33.64.

On the men's side, the Bears were at No. 27 in the preseason USTFCCCA coaches poll.

Following the season-opening meet, the Bears have four event marks currently in the country's top 20. BU's highest top-20 mark is its 4x400-meter relay squad. The crew of Wil London, Caleb Dickson, Zak Curran and George Caddick is ranked second with a time of 3:07.71. Individually, Caddick is fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.10, while Curran is sixth in the 800 meters in a time of 1:50.47. Freshman Max Willis has the country’s 10th-fastest 200-meter time at 21.17.

Live results from the Rod McCravy Memorial can be accessed on BaylorBears.com with a full recap to follow each day of competition. The meet will be broadcast on SEC Network+ on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The live broadcast will feature highlights of some of the top events from Friday as well.

Following the trip to Kentucky, the Bears will take next week off, before heading back to College Station, Texas, for the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Feb. 3-4.