Cost to repair tornado damage at state facility being assessed

The cost for repairs at the Mexia Supported Living Center following a tornado is still in the process of being assessed.

According to a spokeswoman with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which is the agency that oversees the facility, the assessed damage does not reach the threshold of a presidential disaster declaration. She said that is part of the criteria to get a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Some of the areas of campus that sustained damage include the supply warehouse, laundry facility and a residence unit. Staff salvaged some of the items from the warehouse and moved them to other buildings. In addition, laundry services have been outsourced and the residents at the damaged unit are staying elsewhere, according to staff.

Resident Verta Carter who was sleeping when the tornado touched early Monday morning said she was surprised to see the extent of the damage when she visited the campus on Thursday.

She worked at the state facility for 22 years.

"It's devastating and I was just surprised that they said it was a tornado and were right here. I'm just at the back gate of the state school,” Carter said.

Carter’s house, which is within walking distance from the state school, did not sustain any damage.

No one was hurt after the severe weather at the state facility, which Carter said she was thankful for.

"God does miracles and I just sent him for not tearing our place."

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission plans to look into funding sources for the repairs after it assesses the damages.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.