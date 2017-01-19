Orangutan and new baby bonding well

Everyone's favorite orangutan mom and baby are bonding well, according to Cameron Park Zoo.

Mei and the baby, who is still unnamed, have bonded well since his birth a week ago.

The zoo said the baby is very vocal and clings to Mei, which is good in developing strength in his arms.

The zoo also said that Mei is moving more confidently around the night house with the baby.

