Woodgate Intermediate visits TSTC's Challenger Learning Center

On Thursday, the Texas State Technical College opened the doors of its Challenger Learning Center, which offers a two-hour simulated space mission for students from 5th to 12th grade.

More than two dozen gifted sixth graders from Woodgate Intermediate School in Woodway played astronauts for the day at Texas State Technical College's new Challenger Learning Center.

The center opened in September 2016. It offers simulated space missions for students of all ages.

The missions reinforce their school work and show them a unique career choice.

"It gives them something to dream about. It gives them something to reach for. It's a big-picture idea that we can bring them in and put them in a small position, so they get to be a part of it," Challenger Learning Center director Trey Pearson said.

The missions also show students it's not that simple to send a shuttle into space.

"Space missions aren't always as simple as you think. There's a lot things going on at the same time. One person might be finished with something first and then the other might not be finished with something else," 11-year-old Noah Thamban said.

The center is the third of its kind in Texas.

It honors the lives of the crew members killed in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

