Police: Man knocks woman off bike, robs her

Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman while she rode her bike.

According to College Station police, the incident happened at 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Nagle.

Police say the victim told them that she was riding her bike when the suspect knocked her off and stole her wallet. The victim suffered minor injuries from being thrown from the bike and the suspect fled the area.

The man was described as a man between 30-35 years of age, 5'8", and 170 pounds.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

