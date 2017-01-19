New Hewitt Walmart to open Jan. 25

The new Walmart in Hewitt on Sun Valley Blvd. will open Jan. 25.

This Walmart will have a full pharmacy, fuel station and a free store pickup service. The new store added 300 new jobs.

“We are excited to open and bring the everyday low prices of Walmart to the Hewitt community,” said Cory Reimer, store manager.

The grand opening will be held on Jan. 25 at 7:30 a.m.

The following Saturday, Jan. 28, there will be a Big Family Welcome Celebration where free food samples will be given out. while supplies last. There will also be family fun activities.

