The many health benefits of drinking coffee

If you're an avid coffee drinker you might want to continue that habit because doctors confirmed drinking coffee daily can have many positive health benefits.

Since coffee is currently the most psychotropic drug consumed in the world, the health benefits apply to millions of people.

Dr. John Joseph from Baylor Scott & White said drinking coffee daily can decrease the risk of certain vascular diseases like stroke. It can also limit the chances of people receiving dementia, and it serves as a mild stimulant that increases concentration.

Since coffee contains high amounts of antioxidants, it can even help people lose weight.

"It increases the metabolism and helps people to loose weight. It also helps fat cells to break down. Fat cells contain energy so it decreases body fat and releases energy to make exercising much more efficient," Dr. Joseph said.

Dr. Joseph said if people drink coffee around 30 minutes to one hour before working out, they can exercise at a higher rate than people who do not drink coffee. However, there are certain negative effects that can occur for people who consume too much coffee on a daily basis.

Therefore when too much coffee is consumed everyday, this can cause necessary health risks.

"Usually more than seven cups a day can cause an overdose. It can cause the jitters, and actually when you get doses that high it can cause bone thinning or commonly cause osteoporosis," Dr. Joseph said.

Doctor Joseph said when people drink too much coffee it can limit the amount of calcium in their bones.

But for people who indulge in moderate coffee drinking on a daily basis, there are much more positive health benefits than negative.

