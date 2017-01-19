100 CTX officers to stand guard at Inauguration parade

Bryan police announced that 24 officers have made it safely to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect.

They added that the officers will be getting briefed and will be sworn in as a temporary U.S. Marshal.

Bryan police will be joining Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police Department and College Station Police Department Constable from Precincts 1,2,3 and 4, and Brenham Police Department.

Bryan police said 100 officers from the Central Texas area will stand guard on the parade route Friday.

