Exit for Sun Valley Rd. closed for most of Thursday

HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

TXDOT said that exit ramp 328 on I-35 will be closed for around 8-10 hours on Thursday while crews repair a large pothole.

No main lanes should be affected, but drivers will need to use exit 325 instead to reach FM2063/Sun Valley Rd.

